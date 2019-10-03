Texarkana Regional Airport director resigns

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The leader of a local airport is stepping down.

Wednesday the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board accepted the resignation of Airport Director Mark Mellinger during a special session.

Mellinger’s resignation comes as about $30 million in infrastructure development projects at the facility are preparing to take off. Those include construction of a new passenger terminal next year and a taxiway project expected to break ground in a few weeks.

“I’ve been here about four years and I just feel that if I continue trying to juggle the airport and my family, the airport’s gonna take precedence over my family and I’m just not gonna do that,” said Mellinger.

Wednesday was Mellinger’s last day in the position. The chairman of the Airport Authority Board has been appointed to search for a new airport director.

