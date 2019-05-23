Thieves steal flowers from Arkansas cemetery

DARDANELLE, Ark. – The police department in Dardanelle is investigating who would steal flowers from the city’s cemetery. The chief says this has been happening since the beginning of May.

Ellen Brock and her husband take the time spurring up their loved one’s final resting place at Brearly Cemetery. She says, like other families, she has had her own encounter with thieves.

“They took lights off of my grandson’s grave and we replaced them,” Brock said.

She can’t imagine why anyone would do such a thing.

“You would think people wouldn’t steal from the dead, but if you steal you don’t care,” said Brock.

Dardanelle Police Chief Wilson Short says many in the community have complained.

“A couple came to us and told us they had some flower stolen off of a loved one’s grave,” said Short.

The family put out cameras and got photos of the suspects. The police department posted the pics on Facebook hopeful someone would spot them.

“In this case, it worked. We got several names,” Short explained.

Short says his officers already made one arrest. “The person claimed she couldn’t afford flowers so she would steal it off of one headstone and put it on another.”

Brock says there is no excuse, especially in a sacred place.

“Please stop and think, if it was your family, would you want people to steal from them,” Brock said.

They are decorating for their lost loved ones, without the threat of people picking it up.

“I hope they find them. I don’t know it will stop everybody, but I hope they find them,” Brock said.