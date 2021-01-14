Toddler in Arkansas battles aftermath of COVID-19; Doctors warn of MIS-C

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A four-year-old boy in Arkansas was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and is now battling much more.

Ollie Rodgers, 4, was tested for COVID-19 on January 8, 2021 after running a high fever.

His mother, Whitney Rodgers, says two days later he was admitted to the hospital and his results came back positive later that night. He is currently being treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been a long week and it is only halfway over,” said Rodgers. “We were told it’s not a standard case, it’s a severe case.”

She says shortly after Christmas, Ollie developed a fever that would come and go. Rodgers says they took him to the emergency room after he became unresponsive.

“He basically went from a somewhat lively sick child to he couldn’t speak properly– he could just groan,” recalled Rodgers.

Rodgers says Ollie sleeps most of the day in his hospital bed and isn’t awake for longer than 15 minutes. She shared pictures with us showing sensors hooked up to his forehead that monitor potential seizures.

She also says doctors are treating her son with oxygen, heart medication, and a feeding tube.

“They said, we aren’t sure this is the only thing he’s got and that it’s just the traditional COVID. That’s when they brought up MIS-C,” recalled Rodgers.

MIS-C stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which doctors say is a serious condition for some children who become exposed to COVID-19.

“It can be very scary for families when it happens,” said Jessica Snowden, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Children’s Hospital.

Snowden says the syndrome can cause a rash, inflamed organs, neurological issues, and the potential for long-term heart problems.

“If your child has an unexplained fever and other symptoms where we can’t put our finger on any of the usual childhood explanations for this– you should talk to your doctor,” said Snowden.

Rodgers says she worries about the long-term effects and hopes her little boy will pull through.

“He was full of life– full of life. I’m hoping for even just a portion of it at this point,” said Rodgers.

Snowden says they have treated 18 minors at Children’s Hospital for MIS-C and expect to see more cases as COVID-19 continues to spread across Arkansas.

