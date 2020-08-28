Tropical Storm Laura brings power outages across Arkansas

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 7:50 a.m. Friday, there are 48,735 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 30 counties reporting power outages.

Union County has the most reported outages with 6,828.

Other counties that have a large amount of outages for their area is Ashley County with 4,413 outages and Woodruff County with 1,728 outages.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 10:47 p.m., there are 47,158 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 30 counties reporting power outages.

Union County has the most reported outages with 6,910.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 9:00 p.m., there are 52,652 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 30 counties reporting power outages.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 7:47 p.m., there are 54,565 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 30 counties reporting power outages.

Union County has the most reported outages with 7,108.

There are also 5,501 reported outages in Ashley County.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 6:46 p.m., there are 55,892 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 30 counties reporting power outages.

Union County has the most reported outages with 7,067.

There are also 5,463 reported outages in Ashley County.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 4:48 p.m., there are 52,834 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are more than two dozen counties reporting power outages.

Union County has the most reported outages with 7,897.

There are also 5,312 power outages reported in Ashley County.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 4:20 p.m., there are 52,803 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 24 counties reporting power outages.

Union County currently has the most outages with 7,085.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 12:48 p.m., there are 23,583 customers without power.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are 11 counties reporting power outages.

Union County currently has the most outages with 6,419.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

LATEST POSTS: