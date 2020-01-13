Two Fayetteville police officers cleared to return to work after investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Chief of Police Mike Reynolds announced today the results of the Fayetteville Police Department’s internal investigation on the officer-involved shooting incident that killed Officer Stephen Carr on December 7, 2019.

Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce shot and killed London T. Philips. The investigators determined Corporal Floyd and Officer Eucce were exonerated in their actions, and the investigation clearly showed their actions were justified, lawful and proper.

Per the Fayetteville Police Department policy, Chief Reynolds designated police personnel through the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) to investigate this incident to determine if departmental policies and procedures were followed.

The investigators’ findings were based on a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances of the incident. The investigation involved examination of officers’ statements, body-worn camera videos, building security videos, and physical evidence associated with the incident.



The Fayetteville Police Department’s internal investigation is complete, and Corporal Floyd and Officer Eucce have been released from Administrative Leave with Pay to return to duty without restriction.