Two veterans will receive high school diplomas at El Dorado High School graduation

(05/20/19) Two army veterans will have another chance to wear a uniform of distinction at the El Dorado High School graduation.

Rudolph Nelson and Roy Harbour will be suiting up in their purple graduation caps and gowns as graduates of the Class of 2019.

“We’re so grateul for their service and our pleased to do this for them,” Katie Sandifer said.

Nelson is a retired United States Coast Guard and World War II and Korean War Veteran. Nelson was a student at Norphlet High School and completed through 9th grade. He would have been a graduate of the class of 1945.

“I had to deny academics and put the countries war effort first,” Nelson said.

Harbour retired from the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam War Veteran. He would have been a graduate of the class of 1957 at El Dorado High School but only completed through 10th grade.

“Honestly, I’ve had dreams of going back to the high school to get a diploma,” Harbour said.

Arkansas lawmarkers made this opportunity available in 2003.

Since then, military men and women who served in World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars could receive their diplomas if they weren’t able to get one because of active duty.

The El Dorado School District took a lapse in providing the opportunity but hopes to make this an annual offering.

Contact your local school superintdent for more information about the program.