HOWARD COUNTY, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there was a fire at the Tyson Chicken plant in Nashville, Arkansas.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Thursday.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information and will bring you updates as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.