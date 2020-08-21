U.S. Army Corps to close River Run East and West parks on Aug. 23 due to repairs

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Millwood Tri-Lakes Project Office is temporarily closing access to the River Run East and West recreation areas to make repairs to the Millwood Lake stilling basin.

According to the Little Rock District Public Affairs, the closing will begin at 8:00 a.m. on August 23. Depending on the weather, the stilling basin repair work should be complete by mid-October.

Because of safety concerns, public affairs says access to the campgrounds, boat launch ramps, and banks will not be allowed during the closure.

Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Tri-Lakes Project Office say they regret any inconveniences this may cause and ask the public to exercise caution while boating. For more information contact the Millwood Project Office at 870-898-3343.”

