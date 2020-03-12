UA Cossatot takes preventative measures for students and staff regarding COVID-19

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas – Cossatot is taking preventative measures campus-wide to address the COVID-19.

According to a press release, the campus administrators have moved all non-technical courses online. They are working on moving technical courses online, limiting access to campus, and working on setting up VPN for employees to work remotely.

Dr. Steve Cole, Chancellor of UA Cossatot, says the campuses continue to prepare for the college community’s safety as well as possible closures.

Measures being taken:

Created online versions of all non-technical courses offered at UA Cossatot. We are currently working on all technical courses to ensure students can maintain learning, even while being away from campus. Initiated a policy where, until further notice, we will not be allowing the use of our facilities by outside groups. Directed our Medical Division to cancel clinical rotations at local health care facilities and teach Medical Department lecture courses via Zoom software. Developed an IT plan that allows personnel VPN access to their workstations. This will allow UA Cossatot to operate from a business standpoint while not being on campus. Canceled the second annual UA Cossatot Scholarship Pageant that was to be held on March 28th. We do not have a reschedule date. Encouraged UA Cossatot employees to limit non-essential business travel.

According to the Chancellor, no members of the UA Cossatot community have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“UA Cossatot is preparing for the potential of local transmission and we are aligning our efforts with local leaders, The UA System, UAMS, and the Arkansas Department of Health. These are just a few of the preparations we have made to keep our students and campus community updated and better protected from the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Chancellor Cole.

Chancellor Cole says campus leaders are meeting daily to assess this very fluid situation and they will continue to monitor and adjust efforts, keeping student, public and, employee safety in mind.

