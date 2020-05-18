UA Hope- Texarkana to offer drive-in movies for the Month of May

HOPE, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) -The University of Hope Arkansas-Texarkana will be offering drive in movie on campus every weekend in the month of May.

According to Director of Hempstead Hall and Workforce Development, Amanda Lance, the movie “Moana” for this weekend has been canceled to inclement weather, it will be shown this Friday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all moviegoers will be asked to stay inside of their cars. The campus will remain closed for any inside use. Citizens are asked to follow CDC procedures when using the restroom set up outside.

There will be no charge for the movie, however, locals are asked to give a donation to “Hope For All,” a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Its a relief fund that has been set up to help Hempstead residents who have been affected by Covid-19. So restaurant workers, salon workers, and anyone who has been out of work,” said Lance.

Lance says the university is in the process of expanding the Drive in movie experience to other campuses. They hope to make this a regular social outing, after it is self to gather in large crowds again.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Friday, May 22- Drive-In Movie: MOANA

Saturday, May 23- Drive-In Movie: NACHO LIBRE

Saturday, May 30 –Drive-In Movie: Angels IN the Outfield