UAHT to host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope will host free COVID-19 mobile testing on their campus for residents in Hope County.

According to UAHT Communications Coordinator Casey Curtis, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Hempstead Hall on the UAHT campus free mobile testing will be provided for area residents whether they are showing symptoms or not.

To make things sweeter a free meal will be provided to the first 150 people who are screened.

“With the current rise in coronavirus patients in Arkansas, testing for the COVID-19 has been increased across the state. Hempstead Hall is here to serve the community in many ways, and we’re happy to partner with the Health Unit to bring free testing to Hempstead County. The sooner we can return to a healthy Arkansas, the sooner we can continue serving the area with family-friendly entertainment and community events,” said Amanda Lance, Director of Hempstead Hall & Workforce Development. “”

Source: University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

UAHT officials say those seeking to get tested should enter the campus from the South entrance by the electronic sign. Signs, volunteers, and the Hope Police Department will direct traffic from there.

The University of Arkansas Hope campus will be closed to the public all day Saturday except for those being tested.



Closures include the campus Walking Trail and the Pavilion.

