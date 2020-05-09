UAHT to offer online degree for funeral service education

Brad Sheppard, UAHT Funeral Services Instructor, teaches students in the SynDaver lab on the U of A Hope campus. (Photo: University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana)

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will be offering an Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education degree 100% online beginning Fall 2020.

The online degree program is pending final accreditation approval by the American Board of Funeral Service Education, according to UAHT. Tuition for online classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is only $112 per credit hour.

“UAHT has been offering the Technical Certificate in Funeral Directing for several years now, and we are excited to now offer the AAS in Funeral Service Education entirely online,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions.

“Offering the degree completely online will allow students to attain this highly pursued degree without having to relocate.”

For more information or to apply for the program, contact Brad Sheppard at brad.sheppard@uaht.edu or 870-722-8206, or Karen Davis at karen.davis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8523.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.