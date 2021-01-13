UAMS to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations to public

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be offering free drive-thru COVID- 19 testing and flu vaccinations for the public on Jan. 28.

According to UAMS, the testing will be held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 315 S. Main St. in Hope, Ark.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost for testing and up to 200 community members will be tested.

The testing will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in cooperation with the April R. Love Foundation, First Baptist Church of Hope, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Bank of America Foundation.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. This testing is for everyone who feels they need to be tested.

Patients will get instructions on how to take care of themselves and their families at home. Test results will be returned either through an online patient portal, letter, or phone call.

Even if you don’t have any symptoms, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people not in your household, and wear a mask in public. An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow.

Phone screening is available through the UAMS Health hotline at 800-632-4502.