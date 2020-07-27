UARK announces face-covering requirements for the fall semester

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz and Big Red showing the proper use of a face covering. Photo: University Relations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When the fall semester begins August 24, at the University of Arkansas (UARK), face coverings will be required when indoors, and outdoors if at least six feet of social distancing is not possible.

UARK released the requirements on Monday, July 27.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is implementing various measures to protect the health and well-being of our community,” according to the statement.

The requirement does not apply to people who cannot “mask” due to documented medical conditions.

The university hopes the campus community will comply with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-43 and City of Fayetteville’s face covering requirements when off-campus.

INDOORS:

Face coverings will be required at all times indoors on campus (in all campus buildings and facilities) with some limited exceptions including when in a private office or private room, community bathrooms and while eating. — UARK

OUTDOORS:

Face coverings are required outdoors when social distancing of six feet can not be assured. Those not complying with the use of face coverings in required settings will be asked to leave and return with a face covering. The university is prepared to enforce these requirements through educational conversations and, if necessary, instituting Code of Student Life disciplinary actions for students or utilizing progressive discipline for employees. These requirements were developed based on guidance provided by Governor Asa Hutchinson, the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of Fayetteville. — UARK

Here are links to the latest news and updates regarding COVID-19 from UARK: Coronavirus Update site and the Returning to Campus guide.