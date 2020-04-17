University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduation rescheduled for August

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana announced Friday that commencement exercises have been tentatively rescheduled for August 4.

According to UAHT, the date is subject to change as they continue to monitor COVID-19.

“We take the health of our college community seriously. UAHT is continuing to monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health officials regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”

