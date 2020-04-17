University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduation rescheduled for August

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana announced Friday that commencement exercises have been tentatively rescheduled for August 4.
According to UAHT, the date is subject to change as they continue to monitor COVID-19.
“We take the health of our college community seriously. UAHT is continuing to monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health officials regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”
- Harrison County reports 4th death from COVID-19, 41 positive cases
- Debate continues on call for mail-in voting for November election
- ETBU supports local healthcare workers through Mask Ministry
- LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
- Bowie County confirms 76 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 13 cases
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.