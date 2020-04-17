Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduation rescheduled for August

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana announced Friday that commencement exercises have been tentatively rescheduled for August 4.

According to UAHT, the date is subject to change as they continue to monitor COVID-19.

“We take the health of our college community seriously. UAHT is continuing to monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health officials regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss