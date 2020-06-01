University of Arkansas issues reopening plan

Aug 3 & 10: Target dates for students to return to campus

by: Ninette Sosa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has created a three-phase plan for getting staff, faculty, and students back to campus.

The campus shut down in late March 2020, because of COVID-19.

PHASE 1: employees return only as needed by a target date of June 15.

PHASE 2: additional employees back only as needed by a target date of July 6.

PHASE 3: Employees and students return for the fall semester with target dates of August 3 and August 10.

The guidelines include priorities for returning employees to work on campus and circumstances when employees should not come to campus.

The phased-in plan was created by the University of Arkansas’ Research Continuity plan. “It’s developed based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Response Team and Research subcommittee,” according to UA’s website.

