University of Arkansas issues reopening plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has created a three-phase plan for getting staff, faculty, and students back to campus.
The campus shut down in late March 2020, because of COVID-19.
PHASE 1: employees return only as needed by a target date of June 15.
PHASE 2: additional employees back only as needed by a target date of July 6.
PHASE 3: Employees and students return for the fall semester with target dates of August 3 and August 10.
The guidelines include priorities for returning employees to work on campus and circumstances when employees should not come to campus.
The phased-in plan was created by the University of Arkansas’ Research Continuity plan. “It’s developed based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Response Team and Research subcommittee,” according to UA’s website.