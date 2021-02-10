UPDATE: New Foreman Highschool expected to be complete by end of year

FOREMAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – School officials of Foreman Public Schools say they’re making good progress on the school.

Officials broke ground just four months ago and they’re currently about a quarter of the way through.

“Just the excitement in the community when the walls starting going up, you know it really begins to sink in and be real,” said Superintendent Pat Tankersley.

The new facility will be larger than the current building expanding from 50,000 to 63,000 square feet housing 7th through 12th graders.

“Right now our buildings are 62 years old, we have seven different buildings and we’re not able to really lock them down like we would want to so this new facility will be all under one roof so we will have the access management systems, we will have cameras,” said Tankersley.

The original high school is set for demolition as soon as the new building is complete.

“Actually the last part of the awning to the cafeteria will have to wait until we get the highschool completely demolished,”said Tankersley.

The new school is expected to cost 12.7 million dollars.

“For the community to sustain its self the school is the heart, and it will mean so much down the road because without the school there would be no community,” said Tankersley.

Weather permitting, school officials could move students and staff as soon as this December.