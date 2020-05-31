UPDATE: One officer injured during protest, LRPD spokesperson says

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says an officer was injured during a protest downtown.

There is an active group causing damage to property in the area of MLK and I-630. Please avoid this area. One officer has been injured attempting to protect property. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 31, 2020

Protestors got onto Interstate 630 a second time just after 10 p.m.

One officer received minor injuries after he was hit by a rock trying to protect property near the State Capitol, according to a spokesperson with LRPD.

At 10:10, marchers returned to the larger group at the steps of the capitol, then the group started to move towards I-630.

At that time, a large firework was lit off at the steps of the capitol.

Around 100 protesters made their way onto the interstate.

A bus arrived under the bridge at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and a couple dozen officers got off the bus.

A large firework exploded near the officers on the interstate.

The officers advanced and began ordering the crowd to get off the interstate.

Smoke was also deployed.

A few of the protesters smashed a few windows.

Around 10:55, police advanced to the State Capitol Grounds and cleared the protesters.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Part of Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock was temporarily shut down Saturday as protestors marched down the interstate.

I-630 was shut down for a period of time, but as of 8:30, no protesters were seen on the interstate.

Parts of I-630 in downtown Little Rock are shut down as hundreds of protesters march down the interstate pic.twitter.com/or8H2S5jpf — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 31, 2020