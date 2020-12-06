UPDATE: Teen arrested for weekend shooting death of another teen in Magnolia

UPDATE: MAGNOLIA, Ark. (12/5/20) — 2:46 PM – A 16-year-old male has been arrest for another teen in Magnolia Friday night.

According to Magnolia polce, a 16-year-old man was was shot in the chest Friday night at the Preston partments on Renfroe Street in Magnolia around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injury.

On December 5, investigators say a Camden Police Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen this morning which led to the arrest of a potential homicide suspect.

Authorities say this traffic stop led to the discovery of evidence involving the Magnolia homicide on Dec. 4, 2020 and a 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested. His name has yet to be released by police.

This investigation is on-going.

This is still a developing story. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Magnolia Police Department.