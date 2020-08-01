Viral ‘Black Lives Matter video creator explains why he chose Harrison, Arkansas

(WOOD/NBC News) A man’s video of reactions he got while holding a Black Lives Matter sign is gaining national attention.

Rob Bliss, the man behind the video, is the owner of Rob Bliss Creative and is behind several viral videos.

In the video, now viewed more than two million times, Bliss stands outside of a Walmart shopping center in Harrison, Arkansas while holding a Black Lives Matter sign. He says he chose the city because it is often labeled one of the most racist towns in America.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a self-proclaimed “white civil rights group”, was founded in Harrison. The SPLC says the group is a branch of the Ku Klux Klan and labels them a hate group.

Bliss says his goal was to start a dialogue.

“If you do this in Brooklyn or Los Angeles, most of the people that you encounter are going to have the exact same feelings as you. But to do it in Harrison, I wanted to start that conversation where it doesn’t normally happen,” he says.

Throughout the two-minute-long video, several drivers yell racial slurs and expletives. Others made threats against Bliss.

