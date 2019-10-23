Volunteers share signs of encouragement in Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Simple signs of kindness are making a big difference to some folks in the Texarkana area.

The signs are the work of some volunteers who say they want people to know their lives matter.

Joel Dillahunty greets drivers outside Texas High School Wednesday with a sign and a wave.

“We want everybody to know that the bad day they’re having now is not the rest of their life,” said Dillahunty. “It will get better. This is just a season that you’re going through.”

Dillahunty started the group Don’t Give Up ArkLaTex to help spread a message of hope.

“The peer pressure, the social media, the bullying, the broken homes, the dysfunctional homes, all of this leads to a lot of pressure on kids that they’re not prepared for.”

A report released this month by the Centers for Disease Control shows a spike in youth suicides of 58 percent between 2007 and 2017. That number includes suicides of people between the ages of 10 and 24 across America.

To help reduce that statistic, volunteers share signs roadside offering printed words of encouragement.

“Just simple cliches that we, most of us, use all the time,” said Dillahunty. “But we don’t think about it until we need it, until we need a good word.”

“Everybody is dealing with something in their life and then just to see a sign,” said Sara Watson, volunteer. “You know, somebody can be driving down the road and be like, ‘God, just give me a sign,’ and here it is.”

A simple act of kindness hoping to give people a sign they are not alone.

“I’ve been in situations, I’ve had stuff happen in my life and I don’t want people to feel the way I did,” said Blair Dillahunty, volunteer.

“I just care about people and I want to let them know that somebody is here for you and you don’t have to give up,” said Watson.

If you’d like more information about Don’t Give Up ArkLaTex, or to purchase a sign to display, visit http://www.facebook.com/YouMatterArkLatex/.

You can find suicide prevention resources here: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.