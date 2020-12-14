The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
WATCH: Arkansans receive first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Several frontline health care workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Arkansas Monday.

Officials with the Arkansas Department say the group will receive their vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted the first shipment of vaccines had arrived in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization late Friday.

This is a developing story.

