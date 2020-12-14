LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Several frontline health care workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Arkansas Monday.
Officials with the Arkansas Department say the group will receive their vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted the first shipment of vaccines had arrived in the state.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization late Friday.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS:
- Clouds and light rain to return Tuesday afternoon, a few flakes of snow possible for part of the area Tuesday night
- Son of late lieutenant governor arrested, facing federal gun charge
- The Clauses test positive for COVID-19 after contact with dozens of Georgia children
- WATCH: Arkansans receive first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state
- Idea of ‘release, protect and reward’ luring more migrants to the border, acting head of CBP says