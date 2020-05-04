Live Now
Arkansas governor says churches can reopen May 4 under new guidelines

Arkansas News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas during an early afternoon briefing Monday.

Signs must be placed at the entrance advising no entry if you have a fever or have had recent contact with a patient positive for COVID-19.

Six-foot social distancing guidelines must be in place, and face coverings must be worn at all times, except for worship leaders and singers.

Hutchinson said there should be a 12-foot distance between worship leaders and the congregation, and hand sanitizing stations should be placed at entrances.

The governor also said places of worship should elminate the use of items shared by multiple people, such as collection plates.

Online platforms remain strongly encouraged.

