Coronavirus in Arkansas: Pools, splash pads, and swim beaches can open May 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches can reopen with restrictions on May 22, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday.

Such facilities will be limited to a 50 percent capacity, Hutchinson said, and 6-foot social distancing measures must be in place.

Visitors will be screened, the governor said, and no one with symptoms or recent contact with a positive COVID-19 patient will be allowed entry.

Markings must denote the six-foot distance at slides, diving boards, and other areas.

Tables and chairs must be moved six-feet apart, but families may sit together.

Pool chemistry must also be maintained with twice-daily pH testing, and high touch areas should be regularly disinfected, according to a slide shown by Hutchinson on Friday.

Restaurants in Arkansas will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services on May 11. Hutchinson announced Thursday that the state’s three casinos would be allowed to open on May 18.

Outdoor event venues were reopened earlier this week and indoor venues will also be allowed to reopen on May 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.