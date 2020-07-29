Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary announces Fiocchi of America to build plant in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning Fiocchi of America will build a manufacturing plant in Little Rock.
The plant will manufacture ammunition.
According to Governor Asa Hutchinson said this will be a $15 million investment and will create 85 jobs.
