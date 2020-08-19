Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to present proposed hate crime legislation

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and members of the General Assembly will present a draft of proposed hate crime legislation Wednesday.

You can watch the event live above starting at 10 a.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss