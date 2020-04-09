WATCH LIVE: Virtual Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Governor Addresses Statewide Response to Coronavirus Outbreak, Joined by State’s Health Director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEXSTAR) – Tonight, a live virtual Town Hall meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by Arkansas State Health Director, Dr. Nathaniel Smith.

Viewers are invited to submit questions to Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Smith via social media using the hashtag #AskAsa.

