WATCH: Protests happening in Little Rock outside event with US Attorney General William Barr

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr is visiting Little Rock Thursday and taking part in three events.

The third event was the Arkansas Business Leaders Roundtable. This event took place at 2:30 p.m.

The event was at RED & BLUE in Little Rock.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr along with Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman French Hill, Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, and Arkansas business leaders were in attendance.

Protesters were outside the event, showing their frustrations over justice reform.

