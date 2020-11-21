The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Which Arkansas restaurants and bars passed the COVID-19 inspection?

Arkansas

The data below was requested through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act

by: Mitch McCoy

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every week, Arkansas authorities are checking-in on restaurants, bars, clubs, retail liquor stores and gas stations with a beer or wine permit to ensure each business is following COVID-19 guidelines set by the state.

Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Enforcement agents have been doing checks since the COVID-19 compliance checks were launched earlier this year. Officials said businesses are randomly checked.

Below is a statewide list, organized county-by-county, of the businesses randomly checked per week.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said if the ABC agent found a location was non-compliant, it is noted in the report. A “V” indicates a verbal warning.

2020

Click a timeframe below to see the report.

Nov. 9-Nov. 15
Nov. 2-Nov. 8
Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Oct. 19-Oct. 25
Oct. 12-Oct. 18
Oct. 5-Oct 11
Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Sept. 21-Sept. 27
Sept. 14-Sept. 20
Sept. 7-Sept. 13
Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Aug. 24-August 30
Aug. 17-Aug. 23
Aug. 10-Aug. 14
July 27-Aug 2
July 20-July 26
July 13-July 19
July 6-July 11

THE GUIDELINES

See the COVID-19 checklist ABC agents are using to determine a pass or fail grade:

  • The facility has restricted capacity to 66% or below of the total seating. This includes indoor and outdoor seating.
  • Facility has adjusted seating to maintain six feet between occupied seats at adjacent tables.
  • Staff who have contact with patrons are wearing a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth.
  • Patrons who arrive at the facility without a face mask are being asked by the staff to put on a face mask prior to entry.
  • Patrons are wearing face masks when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be ensured.
  • Staff are being screened daily before entering the facility. Any employee with a cough, sore throat, fever or shortness of breath are immediately excluded from the facility.
  • Group seating is limited to ten people or less.
  • Buffets and salad bars are closed for patron access.
  • Following each meal service, the tables, chairs, menus and any other frequently contacted surfaces are cleaned and disinfected with an EPA-approved chemical label as effective for emerging pathogens and the chemical is being applied at the concentration specified by the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Single-use items including, but not limited to, disposable silverware, cubs, libs and straws are removed from public access and provided upon request unless the Single-Use items are adequately protected from contamination through the use of dispensing devices or packaging.

