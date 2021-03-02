Win up to $10,000 in Ashdown’s Chamber of Commerce fishing contest

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Little River County Chamber of Commerce in Ashdown, Arkansas is hosting the first Millwood Fishing Challenge.

Over 100 yellow-tagged fish have been released in Millwood Lake valued at $137,500 cash including the $10,000 “Big Millie”.

According to the Director of LRCC, Janna Smith, the yellow tags will have a phone number and a prize number on them. If a fish is caught the angler must call the number and present the fish with the yellow tag attached, along with the badge number.

“We will come out and verify the fish, let them know what they win, ” said Smith.

The contest is open to anyone with a valid Arkansas fishing license and a valid badge that can be purchased from the following locations for $15.00

Bogey’s

Fish Bowl

Gumflats Custom Imaging

MilWay Federal Credit Union

The Nutrition Box

Red River Oil

​To see a full list of contest rules click here.