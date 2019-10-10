Woman gets 80-year sentence for aggravated and sexual assault of a child

BOWIE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for selling a young relative into prostitution.

After hearing emotional testimony from the victim, 53-year-old Della Griffin was sentenced to life Thursday for aggravated assault of a child and an additional 80 years for four counts of sexual assault of a child.

The judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively.

Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp says the victim, now in her 30s, testified she was about 11-years-old when Griffin first took her to a motel and sold her virginity.

Griffin was also ordered to pay the maximum of $10,000 for each of the felony counts as fines.

