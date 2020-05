HAVANA, Ark, — A World War Two veteran is celebrating his 94th birthday on June 5th, and he’s asking for a birthday gift from everyone around the state.

Oscar Wyatt is asking for birthday cards from around the area, just to wish him a happy birthday.

He served in the navy and travelled over 60-thousand miles on the U.S. Presley DE-731 in the Asian Pacific area during the second world war.

You can send them to P.O. box 256 in Havana, Arkansas, 72842