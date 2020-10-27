Arkansas prison inmate deaths nearing 50 due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Forty-seven state prison inmates, and two employees, have died from complications due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health congregate setting report for October 23, 2020.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) reports 48 inmates and two employee deaths associated with the virus.

The ADC reported on Friday, October 23, an inmate was pronounced deceased at White River Health System Grasse Memorial Clinic in Calico Rock. The North Central Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms, he was in his early 60s. This is the 48th inmate death, according to ADC.

*Note, the below report is dated 10.16.20 by ADH, but the data is from 10.23.20.*

DEATHS REPORTED AT THE FOLLOWING PRISONS

Cummins Unit, Lincoln County: 11

East Ark Regional Unit, Lee County: 6

Max Security Unit, Jefferson County: 2

North Central Unit, Izard County: 1

Ouachita River Correct. Unit, Hot Springs County: 20

Pine Bluff Unit Work Release, Jefferson County: 2

Varner Unit Super Max, Lincoln: 1

Wrightsville Male/Female, Pulaski County: 3

Arkansas State Hospital, Pulaski County: 1

Last week, the ADH listed an inmate death at the Texarkana Regional Correctional Unit in Miller County. This week, the report shows “0” deaths at the location.