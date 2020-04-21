Arkansas Ranks 48 in Country for Social Distancing

ARKANSAS (KTAL)- Today WalletHub released its report on the States slowing down the most and following social distancing guidelines.

According to WalletHub, in order to find out which states are slowing down during the pandemic, they used Google data to compare the 50 states across six key metrics. Each metric measures the percentage point increase or decrease in visits to various types of places due to coronavirus.

Arkansas came in at number 48 out of all 50 states. Texas is ranked number 11 and Louisiana is not far behind at number 17. Louisiana and Texas both had governor issued shelter in place mandates while Arkansas did not. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says the shelter in place mandate has always been an option but stands firmly against he decision to not have one in place.

States Slowing Down the Most States Slowing Down the Least 1. Hawaii 41. West Virginia 2. New York 42. Tennessee 3. New Jersey 43. Indiana 4. Vermont 44. Ohio 5. Nevada 45. Alabama 6. Florida 46. Iowa 7. California 47. Kentucky 8. Montana 48. Arkansas 9. Michigan 49. Kansas 10. Massachusetts 50. Nebraska

To view the full report and your state’s rank you can click here.