Arkansas receives $4 million grant to expand testing and supplies

ARKANSAS (KTAL)- (PRESS RELEASE) U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to Arkansas health centers for expanded coronavirus testing.
The grants—totaling $4,766,433—were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to 12 HRSA-funded health care centers in Arkansas. The investment will be used to expand testing and allow for the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff; outreach, procurement and administration of tests; and laboratory services. This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
“These health centers play a critical role in keeping Arkansans healthy. Providing additional resources to expand testing is key to identifying patients infected with this disease and preventing its spread in the community. These funds will help achieve the governor’s goal of conducting 60,000 coronavirus tests in the state during May,” members said.
This funding builds on a $10.5 million investment in Arkansas HRSA-funded facilities.
The following Arkansas health centers received funding from HRSA:
|ARCARE
|Augusta
|$1,145,659
|1st Choice Healthcare, Inc.
|Corning
|$387,229
|Mid-Delta Health Systems Inc.
|Clarendon
|$135,739
|Cabun Rural Health Service, Inc.
|Hampton
|$234,829
|Lee County Cooperative Clinic
|Marianna
|$144,619
|Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc.
|Marshall
|$393,919
|Healthy Connections Inc.
|Mena
|$292,819
|Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc.
|Pine Bluff
|$230,089
|Mainline Health Systems Inc.
|Portland
|$339,499
|River Valley Primary Care Services
|Ratcliff
|$391,654
|St. Francis House NWA, Inc.
|Springdale
|$693,199
|East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc.
|West Memphis
|$377,179
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.