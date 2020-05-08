Arkansas receives $4 million grant to expand testing and supplies

ARKANSAS (KTAL)- (PRESS RELEASE) U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to Arkansas health centers for expanded coronavirus testing.

The grants—totaling $4,766,433—were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to 12 HRSA-funded health care centers in Arkansas. The investment will be used to expand testing and allow for the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff; outreach, procurement and administration of tests; and laboratory services. This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

“These health centers play a critical role in keeping Arkansans healthy. Providing additional resources to expand testing is key to identifying patients infected with this disease and preventing its spread in the community. These funds will help achieve the governor’s goal of conducting 60,000 coronavirus tests in the state during May,” members said.

This funding builds on a $10.5 million investment in Arkansas HRSA-funded facilities.

The following Arkansas health centers received funding from HRSA:

ARCARE Augusta $1,145,659 1st Choice Healthcare, Inc. Corning $387,229 Mid-Delta Health Systems Inc. Clarendon $135,739 Cabun Rural Health Service, Inc. Hampton $234,829 Lee County Cooperative Clinic Marianna $144,619 Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc. Marshall $393,919 Healthy Connections Inc. Mena $292,819 Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. Pine Bluff $230,089 Mainline Health Systems Inc. Portland $339,499 River Valley Primary Care Services Ratcliff $391,654 St. Francis House NWA, Inc. Springdale $693,199 East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc. West Memphis $377,179

