AARP for Veterans

AARP has resources and tools for veterans and their families. Here to provide us with information on what is available is Veteran and AARP Arkansas State President Charlie Wagener.

Why did AARP decide to engage with veterans and their families?

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. In Arkansas, we have approximately 300,000 members; which we estimate 40,000 are veterans. Veterans and their families have dedicated their lives to the service of others and deserve our gratitude and help when needed. They are a vital part of our country’s identity and they face a number of unique challenges. Veterans embody the motto of AARP…”To serve and not be served”.

What are some examples of ways you are assisting veterans through your work?

76% of Vietnam Veterans are covered by Medicare. Therefore, AARPprovides expertise on Medicare, Social Security and other health and retirement programs to help Veterans navigate these systems – as a large percentage of Veterans rely on Social Security as income for retirement.

In addition, AARP is actively expanding its work in assisting veterans. AARP has joined with the US Postal Inspection Service to launch Operation Protect Veterans, a campaign designed to better educate Veterans about possible scams and how they can protect themselves.AARP is also working with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to support Military caregivers on a guide specifically designed for Veterans and their Families. It is scheduled to be available this fall.

Last year, we were able to support the Gold Star Family Memorial, sponsor the Little Rock Air Show, as well as, many other local veteran-focused programs and events. But there is a lot more we are hoping to do to assist veterans, especially in Arkansas.

How can people find out more?

They can visit www.aarp.org/ar for more information and resources.