The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

COVID-19 FAQ

FAQ

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

COVID-19 FAQ

FAQ

ADH: 190 active COVID-19 cases at Arkansas’ poultry plants

Arkansas Today

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

File photo taken June 19, 2003, chickens gather around a feeder in a Tyson Foods Inc., poultry house near Farmington, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has 190 active COVID-19 cases at 13 poultry businesses, according to Friday’s, July 24, Arkansas Department of Health’s occupational cluster report.

  • Tyson, Berry St., Springdale (Washington Cty.): 32 active, 301 recovered
  • OK Foods, Fort Smith (Sebastian Cty.): 30 active, 99 recovered
  • Tyson of Rogers, Elm St. (Benton Cty.): 27 active, 237 recovered
  • Tyson, Clarksville (Johnson Cty.): 23 active, 162 recovered
  • Tyson, Olrich St. Rogers (Benton Cty.): 16 active, 79 recovered
  • George’s Poultry, Springdale (Washington Cty.): 10 active, 222 recovered
  • Wayne Farms, Danville (Yell Cty.): 9 active, 185 recovered
  • Pilgrim’s Pride, DeQueen (Sevier Cty.): 9 active 236 recovered
  • Simmons Foods, Gentry (Benton Cty.): 8 active, 46 recovered
  • Tyson, Nashville (Howard Cty.): 7 active, 19 recovered
  • Butterball, Ozark (Franklin Cty.): 7 active, 24 recovered
  • Tyson, Dardanelle (Yell Cty.): 7 active, 70 recovered
  • Tyson, Van Buren (Crawford Cty.): 5 active, 82 recovered

Overall, there have been a total of 1,952 cases and 1,762 have recovered.

Washington County leads the way with active cases at 81, followed by Benton County (66), Sebastian County (35), Johnson County (25), Yell County (19), Sevier County (13), Crawford County (10), Pope County (8), and Independence County (5).

The nine counties have a total of 3,166 recoveries — Washington with the most at 1,170 and Independence with the fewest at seven.

BUSINESSES WITH 5 OR MORE ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES

  • ConAgra, Russellville, (Pope County): 25 active, 83 recovered
  • Frito Lay, Jonesboro (Craighead County): 5 active, 18 recovered
  • Producers Rice Mill, Inc., Stuttgart (Arkansas County): 5 active, 7 recovered

ADH: 595 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants

ADH: 383 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss