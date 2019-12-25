Arkansas leaders react to the state accepting refugees in 2020

Arkansas United said it celebrated the news, but wants to remind people it's just a continuation of what the state already has in place.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Arkansas’ governor announced Monday, December 23, refugees will be welcomed in the state in 2020.

Arkansas United said it celebrated the news, but wants to remind people it’s just a continuation of what the state already has in place.

The governor saying, “Arkansas has a history of welcoming refugees.”

His decision is in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order that allows states to opt-out of accepting refugees.

Earlier this year, the Trump Administraition told congress it would only allow 18,000 refugees in 2020 — a historic low.

Mireya Reith with Arkansas United said the governor’s announcement is a step in the right direction.

“This was a long overdue, very welcomed, positive news that shows that we continue to have leaders in this state that lead with values, and are acknowledging the benefits that refugees and immigrants have on our community,” she said.

We spoke to State Senator Bart Hester (R) about this announcement.

The Republican said as long as these refugees are properly vetted, and are here legally, he has no problem with them working hard and contributing to the Arkansas economy.

Canopy NWA also weighed in, saying in part:

“Canopy is grateful to have had a long partnership with both our state and local governments, and we are deeply grateful we are able to continue collaborating with both.”

To see the full letter from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, click here.