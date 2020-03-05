Arkansas man convicted in 6-year-old son’s death in retrial

FILE – In this June 21, 2019 file photo, Mauricio Torres is escorted out of the Benton County Courthouse Annex, in Bentonville Ark. Torres, accused of killing his 6-year-old son by assaulting the child with a stick, has been found guilty of capital murder and battery during a retrial. A Benton County jury returned the verdict Wednesday, March 4, 2019, in the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas man accused of killing his 6-year-old son by assaulting the child with a stick has been found guilty of capital murder and battery during a retrial.

A Benton County jury returned the verdict Wednesday against 50-year-old Mauricio Torres in the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres.

The sentencing phase is set to begin Thursday. He could be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Last year, Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence were overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

