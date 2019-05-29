Chef Serge: GREEK SHRIMP – SAGANAKI

Chef Serge is back in studio cooking up some Greek Shrimp – Saganaki that is easy to cook!

Ingredients

For the Sauce

● olive oil

● ½ cup red onions finely diced

● ½ cup green bell pepper, finely sliced

● 2 cloves of garlic, minced

● 2 pints grape tomatoes, cut in half

● salt and pepper, to taste

● ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

For the Shrimp

● 1 lbs. shrimp

● olive oil

● salt and pepper to taste

● ¼ cup fish stock – purchased or made from scratch (recipe below)

● 1.5 oz. Ouzo Garnish

● 2 Tbls. fresh dill or parsley, chopped

● ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

Optional: Homemade Fish Stock

● Cup of water

● 1 Bay leaf

● 1 celery rib, diced

● ½ onion, quartered

● ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

1. Peel and devein the shrimp and set aside.

2. For the sauce – heat the olive oil over medium-high heat, add the chopped onions and bell peppers and sauté for 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped garlic to the peppers and saute for another 2 minutes. Add the grape tomatoes, season with salt, black pepper and crushed pepper. Cover with lid, bring to the boil and let simmer for approximately 5 minutes.

3. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add 3-4 Tbls. olive oil. Add the shrimp and sauté for 1 minute on each side. Deglaze with a ladle of fish stock.

4. Add the sauce to the shrimp and stir. Add Ouzo and carefully set on fire, allowing alcohol to burn out.

5. Top the shrimp saganaki with the crumbled feta cheese and garnish with chopped parsley

Optional – Made from scratch fish stock: Place the shrimp shells in a saucepan with a cup of water, 1 rib diced celery, ½ quartered onion, bay leaf and salt and let simmer on medium heat until it is reduced by half, about 25 minutes. Strain and set aside.