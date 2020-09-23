Crisis center in Arkansas to house displaced citizens

PRESCOTT, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- A new crisis center in Prescott has helped house a family of Hurricane evacuees.

According to Executive Director, Michelle Hamilton- Rhodes, the facility housed a family from Lake Charles who lost their home because of Hurricane Laura in late August.

“It’s important to be able to let families know that you’re not alone, we are here to help you,” said Rhodes.

The director says the idea for Hamilton Haven was born after a local tragedy.

“Two homes were burned to the ground where everything was totally lost and a then I said to my brother and my sister if we only had a home to provide for them so that we could actually help them and talking with them they said we can do it,” said Rhodes.

Dozens of volunteers from Prescott joined together to refurbish a rundown home.





“What we wanted to do is to make sure the individual or families in the home would feel comfortable and have a sense of hope while they are there,” said Rhodes.

It took 2 years to complete and the doors were opened in April. The home is temporarily available to any displaced individual or family for up to 30 days.

“You will not be isolated in this home we have individuals that will walk with you on your journey,” said Rhodes.

Officials here say, people that qualify to stay, never receive a bill. The motto here at Hamilton Haven is “A place of refuge when the heart is overwhelmed”. Volunteers are always welcome.