Free Smart911 service expanded in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)–Residents across all 75 Arkansas counties will now be able to create their own safety profiles and opt-in for emergency alerts and information sharing with 9-1-1 and emergency responders.

Smart911 is a free service helping individuals improve their personal safety and create a safety profile for their homes. Saftey profiles include information that residents want first responders to have, including data about family members, residences, pets, medical conditions, special needs, home addresses, utilities, emergency contacts and more.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management says they’ve made some new updates to Smart911, now providing emergency managers with better information and additional resources to be more efficient in residents’ times of need. Residents can share their information with local emergency managers and receive alerts on potentially hazardous situations.

“Just as every emergency is unique, so are the needs of residents. The enhancements to Smart911 will help quickly identify and serve those who may need extra assistance from emergency management teams and first responders,” said AJ Gary, director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. “We hope every resident will sign up for Smart911 and take advantage of this potentially life-saving tool.”

The enhancements to Smart911 will give first responders the ability to serve “access and functional” need populations when preparing for or responding to disasters and other emergencies such as:

Power Outages: Rapidly identify and locate individuals who have critical dependencies on electricity, including those who require ventilators, kidney dialysis or refrigerated medications.

Evacuation: Locate individuals with mobility limitations or transportation challenges and plan for the necessary transportation resources.

Transportation Interruptions: Determine which residents have critical medical needs that will go unmet if there is a sustained transportation disruption.

Shelter Resource Planning: Provide resources the community will need during incidents requiring emergency sheltering, including information related to residents’ medical conditions, disabilities, pets, primary languages, and other access and functional needs, in advance of a disaster.

When individuals make emergency calls using Smart911, their Safety Profiles are automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information. The service that is being expanded in Arkansas protects more than 45 million nationwide.