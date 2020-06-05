Protesters gather for peaceful walk and prayer in Sevier County

DEQUEEN, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- Locals of Sevier county gathered together on Thursday afternoon in a peaceful walk for injustice.

Community leaders and protest organizers took a kneel for eight minutes in silence to say a prayer for the injustice that has gone on in the community and nationwide.

Co-organizer of the event, Shaquille Williams, says he is so proud to see different races from all over the community come together for one cause.

“They see, they notice the injustice, and that is what makes me more confident in this community because they notice the injustice they aren’t just turning a blind eye to it,” said Williams.

Protest organizers also set up a booth to make sure everyone had the opportunity to register to vote.

