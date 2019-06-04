Statewide Headlines for June 4, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters on Wednesday challenged an Arkansas law banning the procedure 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy and another requirement that they say would likely force the closure of the state's only surgical abortion clinic.

In all, the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood targets three abortion restrictions and asks a federal judge to block them before they take effect July 24. The abortion restrictions are among several approved by the majority-Republican Legislature this year. Arkansas currently bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy.