Summer Activities with Garvan Woodland Gardens

With summer here and the weather getting warmer, several people are getting outdoors, Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs has several awesome activities for people to take part in!

Down below are just a few of the activities that they will be offering over the summer!

All Events are at Garvan Woodland Gardens unless otherwise noted.

Online registration and tickets: http://www.garvangardens.org/purchase_tickets/default.aspx

June Art Exhibit:

Brush Strokes

June 1-30

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, Magnolia Room

Brush Strokes is an art club whose members, both beginners through professionals, are focused on the visual arts. It was formed to provide a support network for Hot Springs Village artists, however it has expanded to include artists in the surrounding areas. Brush Strokes stated purpose is to foster a sense of community and encourage artistic growth among the members. These goals are accomplished by regular meetings and various programs such as monthly demonstrations, communal paint times, “Painting of the Month” recognition awards, opportunities to exhibit and community involvement.

Brush Strokes also sponsors national and local professional artist workshops for Brush Strokes members and non-members. For more information, please check out their webpage www.hsvbrushstrokes.com.

Art Exhibits in the Magnolia Room are free and open to the public during regular operating hours.

Special Events

Garvan Color Party

Friday, June 7

6-8 p.m., Garvan Pavilion

Join us as we celebrate the colors of summer! We will party with music and dancing. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer will be served. Dress is casual, but please dress in your favorite color!

$30 Members | $45 Non-members | Advance reservations required | Limited space available | Register online or call 800-366-4664 to buy tickets

Thirsty Thursdays

Every Thursday, June 6, 13, 20 & 27

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Beat the heat on Thursdays at the Gardens! We will have sprinklers running in both the Children’s Garden and Ellipse all day, every Thursday.

Members free | Regular admission all others: $15 adults | $5 ages 4-12 | free ages 0-3

Tie-Dye Fri-dye

Friday, June 21

11 a.m. -5 p.m., Garden grounds

The Gardens is getting groovy on the 3rd Friday of June. Join us in your tie-dye attire to celebrate with a beer garden and live music. Flossie’s food truck will be on site, as well as Blue Elephant snow cones. We’ll also have Chipmunk Cafe fun pop-up snack stations throughout the Gardens. Everyone can cool off at designated “sprinkler stations” located in the Children’s Garden and at the Ellipse. We cannot wait to spend the day with everyone!

Members free | Regular admission all others: $15 adults | $5 ages 4-12 | free ages 0-3

Youth Education

ADLS Stations

Wednesdays: June 5, 19

Wednesdays: July 3, 17, 31

Wednesday, August 14

10:30 a.m. – 12 noon, Magnolia Room & Evans Children’s Adventure Garden

Throughout the summer, the Magnolia Room will host facilitated drop-in learning sessions for children ages 8-12. Students may explore any or all of the stations, each of which has an indoor learning component and an extension project to take to the Children’s Adventure Garden. Learning stations focus on the arts, design, literature, and science. Extended projects are available for students attending multiple consecutive sessions.

$10 per child | Includes child’s General Admission | Adult General Admission required for Garden Entry

U of A: Fay Jones School Design Camp in the Gardens

June 24-28

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day, Magnolia Room & Gardens

Design Camp offers the chance to learn about the design professions through hands-on projects, tours, presentations and discussions led by architecture, landscape architecture and interior design faculty of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. Students will have the opportunity to work closely with faculty and collaborate with peers in a fun and creative studio environment while exploring the design process.

The camp is open to students going into ninth through 12th grades in fall 2019. Supplies and lunches will be provided.

The cost is $375 for regular registration by May 24. Need-based full and partial scholarships are available. For more information, contact Ansley Higinbothom at higinbot@uark.edu or 479-575-4907. Website: http://fayjones.uark.edu/news-and-events/design-camp.php

Workshops

Concepts in Irrigation

Saturday, June 8

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Magnolia Room

Work smart, not hard, and save water while doing it! Master Gardeners Ross (Doc) Sedler, Jeff Finney, and James B. Moore, Jr. present a practical dissection of common irrigation kits available at local retailers. Sedler and company explain the utility and disadvantages of various types of irrigation systems. Following the discussion, the crew will demonstrate the assembly of an irrigation kit.

Free Members | $15 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register at garvangardens.org or call 800-366-4664

Gardening 101: Summer Edition

Monday, June 10

8:30 a.m., Meet in Welcome Center

Want to plant a garden, but not sure where to start? At Garvan, Master Gardeners maintain an area designed specifically with you in mind! The Southern Inspiration Garden serves as the classroom for this hands-on approach to learning about gardening. Come see how much fun you can have digging in the dirt!

Free Members | $15 Non-members | Registration Required | Register at garvangardens.org or call 800-366-4664

Bonsai Essentials – Fertilizer

Saturday, June 22

10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Weyerhaeuser Bonsai Learning Center

Bonsai need to be fertilized because most soil does not provide the essential nutrients required for optimum growth. By fertilizing your bonsai, you replenish lost nutrients and ensure that it has the requirements to flourish. In this class we will discuss the why and how to fertilize your bonsai and some easy and affordable ways to make fertilizer.

Free Members | $15 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register at garvangardens.org or call 800-366-4664

Arts

Botanical Illustration Series

Saturday, June 29 and

Saturday, July 27

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Magnolia Room

Ginger Ladehoff and Rush Fentress co-teach a series of classes focused on creating meaningful botanical illustrations. Ginger will instruct students on drawing techniques, and Rush will discuss the botany behind the subject matter. Each class will focus on a different plant (or group of plants). These classes include a short botanical lecture and one-on-one instruction with drawings. All materials are provided, but students are encouraged to bring their own pencils if desired.

· June 29 – Plectranthus sp. (coleus)

· July 27 – Hemerocallis sp. (daylilies)

$25 Members (per class) | $40 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register online or call 800-366-4664

Garvan Rocks!

Saturday, June 22 – kids & family

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Magnolia Room

Saturday, June 29 – big kids (18+)

10 a.m. – 12 noon, Magnolia Room

Join local artist Sissy Hubbard as she shares the generations-old tradition of drawing on stones. Participants will create their own Garvan Rocks and can hide them in the Gardens for others to find.

$10 per person, per class | Registration Required | Register online at garvangardens.org or call 800-366-4664

Photography Suite: Summer of Color

Summer Photowalks

Improve your photography! Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to attend our summer series of photowalks. Any camera, including smartphones and tablets/IPads are welcome. The walks last 1.5 to 2 hours, with a quick classroom session before each walk to discuss lighting, composition, and focus tips for each session.

Free Members | $15 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register online or call 800-366-4664

Summer Photowalk Calendar:

Summer Annuals

Saturday, June 1

3:30 p.m., Magnolia Room

Our first walk will begin at the Welcome Center; we will stroll along the garden trails through the beds planted with hundreds of summer annuals which provide countless breathtaking photo opportunities.

Flowering Border & Southern Inspiration Garden

Saturday, June 15

3:30 p.m., Weyerhaeuser Bonsai Learning Center

Our second walk will concentrate on the Flowering Border and Southern Inspiration Garden, taking advantage of the opportunities presented in these beautifully cultivated spaces!

Perry Wildflower Meadow

Saturday, June 29

9 a.m., Magnolia Room

GWG features wildflowers throughout the gardens as well as at the Perry Wildflower Meadow. This walk will help develop the photographer’s eye and appreciation for the more subtle beauty and interest offered by nature all around us.

Waterfalls & Cascades

Saturday, July 13

9 a.m., Weyerhaeuser Bonsai Learning Center

Join us on this walk to enjoy the challenge of capturing waterfalls and cascades of flowing water. Whether you love the detail of capturing the individual droplets and flows or the soothing haze of motion blur this walk is for you.

Dusk & Sunset

Saturday, July 27

6 p.m., Magnolia Room

Dusk is one of the prime times for capturing beautiful images in the Gardens. Come walk with us and experience the magic of the light in the gardens at dusk and then sunset at Perry Wildflower Point or in the Garden of the Pine Wind.

Shooting in the Shade

Saturday, August 10

9 a.m., Magnolia Room

We will walk through tree shaded Warren’s Woodland Walk, and then explore the unique rocks and cave in the Evans Children’s Adventure Garden. A variety of different mosses, ferns, and vines provides a wonderful opportunity for close-up and macro shots.

Intro to Digital Photography – 5 Part Series

Sundays: June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Magnolia Room & Gardens

This series is intended for beginning digital photographers with a DSLR or Mirrorless camera.

Now that you have the great camera, how do you use it, and what do all those dials and menu items do? Learn about F-stops, ISO, depth of field, some kind of triangle, shutter speeds, and histograms, as well as learn the basics of manual mode.

Garvan staffer and photographer Julia Mann has tailored her technique to demystify the process of moving to full manual mode shooting for anyone.

$45 Members | $75 Non-Members | Registration Required | Limit of 10 | Register online or call 800-366-4664

Smartphone Photography – 3 Part Series

1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Magnolia Room & Gardens

Monday, June 3: Session I

If you would like to improve your “phonetography” this is the class for you. This beginner level class will help you learn more about your smartphone’s capabilities and how to best use them. Instruction will cover phone camera settings, the proper way to hold and stabilize your phone for sharper images, basic focusing, depth of field, and exposure, using the zoom function and touch on composition and lighting.

$10 Members | $20 Non-Members | Registration Required | Limit of 15 |Register online or call 800-366-4664

Monday, June 17: Session 2

Students will continue improving their “phonetography” skills, moving from snapshots to print-worthy photography. We will go deeper into composition, exposure, and lighting as well as the strengths and weaknesses of smartphone cameras.

$15 Members | $25 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register online or call 800-366-4664

Monday, July 1: Session 3

The summer smartphone photography series culminates in this fun workshop style class. Instruction includes a short review and then adjourns to the gardens to put these concepts into action with an optional critique session to end.

$15 Members | $25 Non-Members | Registration Required | Register online or call 800-366-4664

Health & Wellness

Everyday Meditation Series – Relax, Breathe, and Feel Better

Saturdays: June 1, 8, 15

11:15 am @ Serenity Circle (meet at 11 a.m. to walk to location)

Meditation is scientifically proven to reduce stress! Psychologist Dr. Martien Carroll leads this series that introduces the practice of meditation. Forget about needing special mantras, difficult physical postures, or your own guru! Dr. Carroll teaches how anybody at any age or level of activity can relieve stress, improve health, and practice wellness with simple meditation.

Dr. Martien Carroll is a clinical psychologist with a full practice in Hot Springs, AR. Dr. Carroll is well known for helping people recognize their own mind/body connection years before it was scientifically identified as an important component of everyday wellness. He has studied hundreds of different meditation techniques over his 50 year practice. Dr. Carroll has successfully taught thousands of people to use meditation practices simply and effectively to reduce stress, increase energy, feel better, and achieve more.

Free Members | $15 Non-Members (per day)| Registration Required | Register online at garvangardens.org or call 800-366-4664

Tai Chi Series – “Strength in Motion”

Classes meet on Great Lawn

Every Wednesday: June 5, 12, 19, 26

• 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Qigong Tai Chi

Every Thursday: June 6, 13, 20, 27

• 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Beginner Short Staff

• 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Advanced Short Staff

Join Oaklawn Center on Aging to learn this ancient, low impact practice that increases flexibility, balance, and strength. Loose, comfortable clothing and comfortable footwear are recommended.

Free Members | General Admission Required | Non-Member Special: $45 Summer Tai Chi Pass | Register at oaklawncenteronaging.com

Yoga at the Gardens

Saturdays: June 1, 15, 29

10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Klipsch Amphitheatre

200-hour Registered Yoga Instructor & Thai Fusion Certified Diana Esanu will be teaching a 5-part yoga series at the magical lands of Garvan Woodland Gardens. Each class will involve skillful stretches, gentle poses, uplifting breath work, and affirmations, followed by a ten minute guided meditation – all simultaneously in connection with nature. Come enjoy a morning inhaling the beautiful scenery while receiving the fantastic benefits of yoga. BYOM (Bring your own mats!) & your most favorite people!

Free Members |$15 Non-Members (per day) | Registration Required | Register online or call 800-366-4664