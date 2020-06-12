Volunteers of Sevier County create “Vote for Growth” campaign

DeQueen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Residents and business owners of Sevier County are petitioning to make an economic change in the community.

Volunteers of DeQueen, Arkansas have started a Vote for Growth campaign. Members are asking to have the option to make Sevier County “wet” on the voting ballot for 2020.

If approved, the county will have the right to sell beer, wine, and liqour.

Manager of Ranch House Cafe,Joyce Mooneyham, says it is a good idea to make the county wet.

“Honestly they’re going to go buy it anyway so they might as well be bringing more money into our community instead of giving it to another one,” said Mooneyham.

Any registered voter in Sevier County is allowed to sign. If you are not registered the campaign group can get you registered upon arrival before accepting your signature. According to the law, 38% of registered voters in the county must sign the petition in order to get it on the ballot.

Campaign Organizer, Monica Pearce says signing the petition does not mean that you are voting yes or no. You are simply giving the opportunity for the citizens to decide.

“We’re trying to keep those tax revenue dollars in our county. So we just had a tax increase because we are building a new hospital here. We are trying to come up with a way that we can create revenue without asking for a tax increase,” said Pearce.

Organizers will be hosting drive-thru signups throughout the county until August 28th. A tent will be set up every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Town North Shopping Center from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can also find the petitions in several businesses around DeQueen, Ark.

Below is a list of businesses where you can sign a petition:

Gentry Chevrolet

De Queen Auto Group

Gentry Trading Post

Mary Pops

Tres Agavas

Ranch House Cafe

Southern Home Furniture

Meraki Hair Studio

Avanna Boutique

Diana’s Clothing and Gifts

Wolfe Chiropractic

SmartPhone EMT

Lationo’s Salon

The Pit Stop

Main Street Kitchen

Cactus Plaza

La Perla