SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After two years ArtBreak is back in Shreveport.

City leaders made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that the region’s biggest student art festival is returning this weekend after Covid-19. Caddo Parish Students’ artwork including painting, poetry, and more will be featured and awarded.

The family-friendly event allows the public to come try hands-on, fun art activities. It also highlights how art plays a major role in educational development.

“The Arts are the great equalizer so that students who are actively enrolled in the arts that generally perform better across the board academically. So giving them an opportunity to be recognized for their outstanding work that they do is critically important,” said Henry Price, President of Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

ArtBreak takes place Friday through Sunday at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year’s them is Bigger Bolder Brighter after two years away.