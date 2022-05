SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The best event for young artists is back in Shreveport this weekend.

ArtBreak is back after two years away because of Covid-19.

There’s lots to do for kids and adults making crafts, interactive activities, and showing off the work of Caddo Parish students.

ArtBreak starts Friday night 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday evening.