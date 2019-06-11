As mall starts to flood, band plays song from Titanic

GENEVA (AP) — A top Saudi diplomat has lashed out at an independent United Nations expert's searing report alleging that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying it was based on "prejudice and pre-fabricated ideas."

Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil alleged that special rapporteur Agnes Callamard failed to follow proper procedures and used "non-credible articles or sources" in her 101-page report made public last week.