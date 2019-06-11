As mall starts to flood, band plays song from Titanic

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WCMH) — As heavy rain caused a mall in Mexico to flood, a band playing inside didn’t miss a beat.
It happened at the Plaza Patria Shopping Center in Zapopan, Jalisco, near Guadalajara, Milenio reported.
As water poured from the roof, a band on stage started playing a fitting tune., Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” perhaps best known from the film Titanic.
Se está inundando Plaza Patria en Guadalajara y los músicos empezaron a tocar la de Titanic JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA I’M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/VPZ5kGbmQ5 — Cagua lulco (@EsauGv) June 9, 2019
Cada temporal Plaza Patria ha presentado problemas desde que @ZapopanGob autorizó su expansión. Muchas justificaciones al dar la licencia que inunda la ciudad y sus instalaciones, es evidente que hay algo mal. pic.twitter.com/Akukc0BHQF — Hiram Torres (@hiramtorres) June 9, 2019