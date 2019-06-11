As mall starts to flood, band plays song from Titanic

News

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:
mall_1560218782953-846652698-846652698.jpg
aside.mod-inline{display:none;}

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WCMH) — As heavy rain caused a mall in Mexico to flood, a band playing inside didn’t miss a beat.

It happened at the Plaza Patria Shopping Center in Zapopan, Jalisco, near Guadalajara, Milenio reported.

As water poured from the roof, a band on stage started playing a fitting tune., Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” perhaps best known from the film Titanic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss