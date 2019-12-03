As the temperature drops, fire numbers increase

The Shreveport fire department says the number of fires rise as the temperatures drop.

Fire officials say between December and February, fire numbers and deaths increase due to people trying to stay warm.

Fire officials have a few safety tips.

Get your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system inspected to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

When using a space heater, make sure it has three-feet of space around it.

And do not use your oven or stove to heat your home.

“The main reason for practice fire safety is life safety. In the fire service we believe that there is nothing more important than life,” said Fred Sanders assistant to the fire chief.

If you do not have a working smoke detector… You can get them installed for free by contacting the Shreveport fire prevention office.